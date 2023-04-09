Home World the accusations of the first “repentants” of Gisella Cardia, who fled the Lazio town
the accusations of the first "repentants" of Gisella Cardia, who fled the Lazio town

the accusations of the first "repentants" of Gisella Cardia, who fled the Lazio town

It was there before salvationand instead now for those who accuse her of fraud and deception has become evil, the devil. Gisella Cardia, real name Maria Giuseppa Scarpullaex entrepreneur 53-year-old Sicilian who after the bankruptcy moved to Trevignano, a town on the outskirts of Rome on Lake Bracciano, according to the story of those who believed her, has the stigmashe became pregnant with the Holy Spirit and fulfills miracles. Starting with the healings.

Claims, Cardia, to talk to the Virgin since in 2016 a Madonna who had taken a Medjugorje he cried water and blood. However, after it was discovered that she tears of “his” Madonna of Trevignano were compatible in terms of “consistency, color and density” with pig’s blood, everything has changed. L’Magic spell and the idyll with his followers seem break.

Il ritual it has been repeating for years, at least until last week, every third of the monthwhen hundreds of people gather in the Lazio town to «venerate” Madonna. Followers from all over Italiain search of the miracle. Until the investigation begins.

On the case of the Madonna of Trevignano also the diocese of Civitacastellana has established a commission to carry out “an investigation aimed at deepening the possible phenomenology of the facts that have been occurring for some time in Trevignano Romano”.

In short, given the testimonies of the last «repent», who accuse Cardia of having tapped them money without ever receiving benefits in return, the climate around women seems to have changed. So much so that the seer seems to have left Trevignano and transferred in the neighbor convent of San Vincenzo, in Bassano.

