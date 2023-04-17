The acrobat fell in the middle of the performance and died Info

A woman who was an acrobat fell from a great height during a performance in China and died on the spot.

The Chinese acrobat, known only by the surname San, she died after falling from a trapeze during a performance on Saturday in the city of Suzhou in China‘s central Anhui province. It spread on the Internet disturbing footage of the tragedy, showing a gymnast falling from a great height onto a hard stage. As the BBC reports, she performed acrobatics with an acrobatic partner who was also her husband, and San died after her husband failed to catch her with his legs during the stunt.

The unfortunate woman was immediately transported to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to save her. San left behind two children. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said. According to The Paper, San and her husband, surnamed Zhang, they worked together for years and often performed without belts to “look as good as possible during stunts” – simply “relying on their partner’s strength to survive”.

The footage of the tragedy horrified people in China. Many social media users agreed that such acrobatic videos are high risk and expressed great concern about lax security measures.

On the social network Weibo, some commented that they had seen similar plays in the country that often operate without protective mats or nets, and called for better controls. The local Department of Culture and Tourism announced that “the performing group in question did not receive valid authorization to perform the act and will be dealt with in accordance with regulations.”

Watch the video, we warn you that it is disturbing:



