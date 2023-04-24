Home » the action of the police to free him with the drill- Corriere TV
World

the action of the police to free him with the drill- Corriere TV

by admin
the action of the police to free him with the drill- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A climate activist from the ‘Last Generation’ group glued himself to the asphalt in the middle of a Berlin street in protest, but the adhesive material used was too powerful. The police were forced to use drills and a crowbar to free him, in a procedure that took more than an hour: together with the activist’s hand, they also removed a piece of the road. (LaPresse)

April 24, 2023 – Updated April 24, 2023, 3:44 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  In-depth observation | "The United States has been fighting oil for generations"-International Energy Network Energy Information Center

You may also like

Fire in a house in Monreale, the VIDEO

a man dragged to the ground- Corriere TV

Udinese-Cremonese / Here is the perfect match seen...

Japan promotes “preparing to destroy North Korean satellites”,...

In India, Amritpal Singh Sandhu, the Sikh independence...

People over 60 ran at the Belgrade Marathon...

Jerusalem, car overwhelms passers-by near a fruit and...

Employees at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport in Germany go on...

iliad opens its 34th store in Pisa

For years, Swiss cartographers have been hiding drawings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy