the action of the police to free him with the drill- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A climate activist from the ‘Last Generation’ group glued himself to the asphalt in the middle of a Berlin street in protest, but the adhesive material used was too powerful. The police were forced to use drills and a crowbar to free him, in a procedure that took more than an hour: together with the activist’s hand, they also removed a piece of the road. (LaPresse)
April 24, 2023 – Updated April 24, 2023, 3:44 pm
