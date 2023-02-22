The Australian star of adult movies reveals how the horrific injury happened in the middle of an intimate relationship.

Source: TikTok/liam.ellis88

Liam Ellis is a 34-year-old adult star from Australia. He gained a lot of popularity on social networks, and now he has revealed incredible details about the injury that happened in the middle of an intimate relationship. Liam was on the set with a woman and another man, and in a fit of passion he fractured his genital organ.

It is a serious injury that occurs during erection, and which usually occurs during bending. One of the most common symptoms is the sound of cracking, that is, tissue tearing. The erection is instantly lost, followed by swelling, the appearance of dark bruises and pain. It also causes damage to the urethra, and later blood in the urine.

“Basically, I was having intercourse and in the middle of the act I felt something was wrong. It caused the penis to bend and tear, resulting in a fracture,” Liam began, adding that he didn’t feel any severe pain until he realized what had happened. happened. “My penis immediately swelled up and after a few hours it was black with bruises,” Liam said.

He had to undergo surgery immediately, and as he says, his biggest fear was that he would not be able to function as before. He plans to be “cautious” in the bedroom and is making progress, but he did manage to take one positive, he says. “I got a free circumcision out of it, which is something I’ve always wanted,” Liam told reporters.

Fracture of the genital organ it most often happens in the pose when the partner is from above, and especially when it comes to the reverse cowgirl. So, if you like these poses, be careful that something unexpected doesn’t happen. The expert advice is to never bend the penis too much, because these situations are becoming more and more common.

(WORLD)