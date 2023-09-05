The actor kicked out of the series Wednesday | Fun

Actor fired from Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday” over molestation allegations.

Actor Percy Hines White was kicked out of the series”Wednesday” (Wednesday) on charges of sexual harassment.

Persi (22), who played in the hit series “Sreda”. Ksavijera Torpawill not be returning for season two as Netflix decided to drop his character due to allegations that surfaced on Twitter.

The girl, who did not reveal her name, wrote on the social network that she attended a party the actor threw in Toronto “with the aim of getting women drunk and having relations with them”.

An unnamed girl accused him of assault at that party, and then deleted the tweet. These allegations have been circulating since January, and now they have cost White a role in one of the biggest “Netflix” hits of the year.

The actor, as well as his parents who are also involved in screenwriting and acting, strongly deny these allegations.

“Earlier this year, a person I’ve never even met started a disinformation campaign against me. My family’s personal information was published, my friend was falsely accused of being a ‘victim’, and my friends received death threats.. Such damaging, inaccurate claims can only harm the real victims. Thank you to everyone who stood by me, the bullying of my family, friends and colleagues must stop,” he wrote at the time.

“Netflix” claims that due to the strike in Hollywood, decisions have not yet been made about the cast of the second season, but “Daily Mail” writes that the decision about White is final.

Watch the trailer of the series “Wednesday”!

