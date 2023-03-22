The actress accused by a man of running over him on the slopes: asked for 300 thousand dollars in damages

Gwyneth Paltrow she appeared in court Tuesday in Park City in the Utah at the first hearing of a process that sees it involved for a skiing accident at Deer Valley ResortUtah in 2016. A retired optician, Terry Sanderson, 76, accuses the actress Oscar winner to have invested it on pistecausing him physical and psychological trauma and that she walked away with her instructor after the fight, without providing assistance. The man asks $300,000 in compensation. Paltrow claims exactly the opposite, which is that it would have been Sanderson who had overwhelmed her on the slopes.

The actress has been described as “reckless and insensitive». Wrapped in a long coat, cream turtleneck cashmere sweater, wide-leg pants, her very blond hair to her shoulders, the 50-year-old actress introduced herself in the classroom without speaking to someone and in the next few days he should also testify and tell his version of the facts. (LaPresse)