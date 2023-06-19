The advancing age, the late marriage… the ordeal of the Kinshasa people ~ 1+ with Mejeh

In Kinshasa being a woman and reaching or exceeding the age of 30 without getting married is very disturbing, even if you have a good job and support yourself. Judgments here, questions there, the family makes you question from time to time to find out if the gentleman who shares your life thinks of honoring you one day. Already we should know if this gentleman exists.

Marriage in Kinshasa is very important, so important that it is sometimes believed to be a sign of successful social life. She who finds a man who puts the ring on her finger is a fine example for many young girls, until she becomes a subject of comparison in the family. But what is true is that not all women have the same destiny, the same luck or opportunity, that of getting married in their twenties.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Muhammad-taha Ibrahim

The goal is to find a good man

Getting married at all costs before the age of 30 has become like a code of life. The question of studies divides families: for some, studies are important, because the young girl must be educated, must have a substantial intellectual background, but as far as the professional life of the young girl is concerned, the parents of Kinshasa do not don’t pay too much attention. They think that even if the girl was doing well with her job, the most important thing or the end is to find a good man, get married and start a family. For others, it is useless for the young girl to do major studies, to have a license or even a master’s degree, because in the end she will marry and will have to start a family.

The worries and worries gradually settle when those who are younger begin to marry while the big sister is still single without serious commitment. Each time we compare them, we make the big sister feel that she has failed in her life, that along the course of her life she has only made bad choices, she is stigmatized, slandered, diminished in front of her younger sister. For Kinshasa families, it’s marriage or nothing.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Bashir Olawoyin

Marriage before 30, compulsory?

Today, we ask ourselves this big question: is getting married before the age of 30 an obligation? We are currently faced with a society that still thinks that getting married before the age of 30 is very important and would guarantee a happy household. Several cases prove the opposite. Life is a mystery, already we do not know in advance the man or the woman of our life, and many people are really mistaken on this subject. Marriage is not a question of age, but of heart, responsibility and respect in the commitment.

Defining a couple’s marriage success by age is very confusing, it’s humans who define their happiness and make their success by their choice. Many people have had the wrong partner or missed out on their happiness because of prejudices about people’s ages. There are many women in their thirties who are polite, well educated and able to manage their homes well already because they know the worry of missing a man in their life, just as there are young but very irresponsible women and vice versa, no one knows what the future actually holds.

“Several married at 21 and then divorced at 25”

According to Keren Makope, journalist, we get married when we feel ready, regardless of age. ” You can’t get married at any cost before you’re 30 because your parents want you to get married before you reach your thirties, or because those around you put pressure on you, no. Marriage hides many difficulties and if you were not sufficiently prepared, this union will lead you to the bottom of the abyss. You don’t get married for people, it’s for yourself and when you feel ready, because there are many people who got married at 21 and divorced at 25 and others who married at 35 grow old together. Age does not define marriage ».

Photo credit: Keren Makope

Alain Kashala, in his short speech, tells us that not getting married before 30 is not a sin. ” You don’t have to get married before you’re 30. It is not a social imposition, nor is it a sin. It all depends on the context of life and love situations. ».

Photo credit: Maria Maba

“Families today mislead us”

Prisca Idoluashe expressed herself in these terms: Lately people want to get married because so and so got married. There are even cases of loveless marriages. However, marriage requires time and physical, spiritual and mental preparation. We must feel ready and loved, doing things in a hurry is very dangerous. Families mislead us by constantly reminding us of the weddings of friends, brothers, sisters. The most important thing is the love we have for each other”.

Photo credit: Maria Maba

Some say that the delay exists in life and others that life has no delay from the moment we can catch up. Never do things to please others, no matter the influence or pressure, because at some point you will find yourself alone with your life and you will have to defend your choice.

