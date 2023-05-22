The Age of Misinformation ~ MOH Adventure

The fight of interest between the two Sudanese putschists, the Malian and Burkinabe security crises, the rebellion in the DRC, the Ukrainian crisis and the French demonstration, so many subjects to ignite the embers of bad news in the streets of my Sahelian neighborhood. Around grilled meat dishes on the occasion of Eid, my friends go in all directions on the slippery slope of misinformation. To believe that despite multiple actions underway to curb the epidemic of fake news within Malian society, media education remains a major priority in my country so far.

George (borrowed name) takes care with energy of the marinated meats on the local oven made by our care. The discussions fuse in all directions, under the beautiful Mandingo sound of the song ” In Bemba by maestro Salif Keita on the modest modern radio connected to a smartphone. Sidi, in his traditional discussion, made the rounds of world news. Directly, someone invites us into the fight between the two Sudanese putschists. Without any sure information, I hear the guttural voice of Boura, cascading what is called pure fabrication.

Photo-collage

« In forty-eight hours, there were more than 20,000 dead in this fight between the two favorite candidates in the presidential election in Sudan. I don’t know what the UN is playing? What is its true place? They are the real African problem, they are the source of our misfortune » he protests falsely.

Informational intoxication

Here is an insanity that makes me swivel in my chair, I ask him where he gets his information from? he quotes me the names of some webmedia that I have never heard of, while raising the pseudonyms of certain so-called pan-African revolutionaries. Which are nothing but the instruments of conflicting interests of world powers.

VIDEO | In Sudan, two generals clash in a deadly conflict 👉 Fierce fighting opposes the forces of General Al-Bourhane, at the head of the Sudanese army, and those of General “Hemetti”, leader of a large paramilitary militiahttps://t.co/9gHSVqumR1 – The World Africa (@LeMonde_Afrique) April 18, 2023

I tried to refer him to the voice of the right information, listing him the names of some media premises, national et international very sure. Suddenly, I was stopped by three friends at the same time, ” Djo (my friend), you stop us that. All these media that you have just mentioned are propagandists who paraphrase our worthy Pan-Africanists engaged in the African liberation struggle »

These answers stunned me with a stomach ache from information intoxication, which tormented me very badly. Since vloggers without training or media education have made this field a profession, good information has taken a tangent within this largely illiterate society. They usurp the caps of fake specialists, or those of revolutionaries fighting for an ideal based on the sterile criticisms and slander that suit a group of people or politicians.

“We no longer know who to believe or not”

Social networks are flooded today with information of all kinds. The news is treated by some web-activists in an unprofessional and biased way to only distill the disinformation.

« We don’t know who to believe or not. The information comes from all over the place, we who have not been to school, it is often difficult to make sense of things. Personally, I don’t know if it’s the video-men or the journalists of my favorite radio station who are right. This statement comes from an old worker in sand mining on the banks of the Niger River in Koulikoro.

During our awareness project and orientation at the end of an American program against disinformation, we had collected the opinions of students and sand operators. Through this survey initiative to identify the sources of information for certain categories of the population, called ” Founoufounou or Tourbillon in French, we have seen the impact of unsourced information within society.

Credit : Moh

Initiatives against disinformation

In their report entitled ” In the shoes of a journalist in the Sahel Reporter Without Borders (RSF) hailed the actions of fact-checkers in the area within the newsrooms. In this report, RSF invites journalists from the Sahel strip to organize themselves into groups to circulate the real information despite the risks that weigh on them.

In Mali, the initiatives against disinformation are pushing everywhere to counter the epidemic of disinformation. Through the project Young fight fake news », several young people are trained in media and information literacy. This initiative aims to combat fake news on social networks, which young people are particularly affected.

In addition, the online information site The Milestone trains and equips journalists to detect questionable information on social networks. Finally, the two major organizations of bloggers invest as much in this direction through multifaceted hashtags to raise awareness among Internet users.

The scourge of disinformation is a great threat to peace, social cohesion, living together and democracy is in danger.