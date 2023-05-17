The agreement between Russia and Ukraine on wheat has been renewed

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the export of Ukrainian grain and other cereals has been renewed for two months: they announced both Ukrainian and Russian government officials. The agreement, negotiated by the UN and Turkey, had already been renewed a few times and was due to expire on Thursday. It was renewed for another two months after rather laborious bargaining, and after several weeks of Russia threatening to abandon the negotiations, which would have caused serious damage both to Ukraine and to countries dependent on exports of Ukrainian grain and cereals .

Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs in the world, transported by sea from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. However, Russia’s invasion of the country had caused a disruption in grain shipments, which mainly supplied the Middle East and Africa, creating major problems of food shortages in those areas of the world. In July 2022, the UN and Turkey brokered a new deal between Russia and Ukraine, which stipulated that Russia would allow Ukrainian cargo ships to pass through the Black Sea, while Turkey would undertake to inspect any incoming cargo. and out to check that it actually contained grain and not weapons or anything.

The agreement, which is called the “Black Sea Grain Initiative”, was a success, and probably the only example of (difficult) cooperation between Russia and Ukraine in recent months: Ukraine was able to export huge quantities of wheat, and this alleviated the problems of food insecurity that had arisen in the first months of the war.

After July 2022, Wednesday is the third renewal of the agreement: the last one dated back to March 2023.

In recent weeks, however, Russia had threatened on more than one occasion to interrupt the agreement, and had implemented some measures to slow down (and in some cases block) shipments of grain and cereals in the Black Sea. Still, according to officials Ukrainians, Russia is blocking dozens of ships loaded with grain in Turkish ports for futile reasons. Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, confirmed that the wheat deal had been renewed, but she also said there were some “distortions” that in Russia’s eyes need to be fixed.