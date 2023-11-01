Home » The “agreement” in gestures on the toast between Princess Leonor and King Philip VI of Spain – Corriere TV
In the Gala Room of the Royal Palace, father and daughter on how to make a toast after taking the oath on the Constitution

In the Gala Room of the Royal Palace, father and daughter, king and designated heir, Leonor and King Philip VI gesture to each other on how to toast after taking the oath on the Constitution. Thus, shortly after her Majesty, she will be able to invite all those present to toast her daughter. Leonor, finally eighteen years old, can drink her first glass of champagne while her mother looks on.

November 1, 2023 – Updated November 1, 2023, 09:40

