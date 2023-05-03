The AI ​​pioneer leaves Google to warn of the dangers of the technology

Listen to the audio version of the article

Geoffrey Hintonwho has been called the “godfather of artificial intelligence,” confirmed that he has stepped down from his role in Google last week for the “dangers” associated with the technology that he himself helped to develop. Hinton’s pioneering work on neural networks shaped the AI ​​systems that power many of today’s products. For a decade, he worked part-time at Google developing the tech giant’s artificial intelligence, but has since grown to have concerns about the technology and his role in advancing it.

“I console myself with the normal excuse: if I hadn’t done it, someone else would have done it,” Hinton told the BBC. New York Times, who first reported its decision. In a tweet on Monday, Hinton said he left Google to be able to speak freely about the risks of AI, rather than out of a desire to specifically criticize Google. “I left so I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering the impact on Google,” Hinton said in a tweet. “Google has acted very responsibly.”

Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist at Google, said Hinton “made fundamental breakthroughs in AI” and expressed appreciation for Hinton’s “decade of contributions to Google.” “We remain committed to a responsible approach to AI,” Dean said in a statement to CNN. “We are continually learning to understand emerging risks while boldly innovating.”

Hinton’s decision to step down from the company and speak up on the technology comes as a growing number of lawmakers, advocacy groups and tech industry insiders have sounded the alarm about the potential of a new generation of AI-powered chatbots to spreading disinformation and displacing jobs. The surge in attention ChatGPT sparked late last year helped renew the arms race among tech companies for developing and implementing similar AI tools in their products. OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are at the forefront of this trend, but IBM, Amazon, Baidu and Tencent are also working on similar technologies.

In March, leading tech figures signed a letter calling on AI labs to halt training the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing “profound risks to society and humanity.” ». The letter, published by the Future of Life Institute, a non-profit organization supported by Elon Musk , came just two weeks after OpenAI announced GPT-4, an even more powerful version of the technology that powers ChatGPT. In early tests and a corporate demo, GPT-4 was used to draft lawsuits, pass standardized exams, and build a working website from a hand-drawn sketch. In the Times interview, Hinton reiterated his concerns about AI’s potential to eliminate jobs and create a world in which many “will no longer be able to know what is true.” He also noted the astounding pace of progress far beyond what he and others had anticipated.