The airspace over St. Petersburg, Russia was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning. The closure lasted about an hour, between 9 and 10 in the morning Italian (two hours behind St. Petersburg). Some Russian news sites had written that the cause would have been the sighting of “an unidentified flying object”. Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry said the airspace had been closed due to a military exercise.

All Commercial Aircraft that were inbound towards St. Petersburg have been diverted away reportedly due to “Unknown Objects” being spotted over the City; the Russian Air Force is said to have been scrambled to handle the Intrusion. pic.twitter.com/m1rsswRzn5 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2023