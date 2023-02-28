Home World The airspace over St. Petersburg was closed for an hour
The airspace over St. Petersburg, Russia was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning. The closure lasted about an hour, between 9 and 10 in the morning Italian (two hours behind St. Petersburg). Some Russian news sites had written that the cause would have been the sighting of “an unidentified flying object”. Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry said the airspace had been closed due to a military exercise.

