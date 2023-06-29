The alarm of the French 007 for the death of the 17-year-old killed by the police: “Violence will explode. Targeted actions on the symbols of the state”

The warning is widespread and widespread. A worrying and alarming note because it foresees a “propagation” from the violence in the “next nights” following the 17-year-old’s death Nahel M.two days ago at Nanterrekilled by a police officer. I French secret service have put their alarm on paper in a note, leaked to various media across the Alps who relaunched it in the evening, in which they underline that the “next nights will be the scene of urban violence with a tendency to spread” and with “targeted actions against law enforcement and state symbols or public power”.

The 007 they believe it is unlikely that calm will return, at least in the next few days, given the many “calls launched for rallies in front of town halls tomorrow at 8pm” almost everywhere in the country. Meanwhile, during the night between Thursday and Friday, in addition to 40,000 policemen and gendarmes will be deployed in the banlieues and the government has mobilized specialized units in particular interventions, such as the leather heads of the gendarmerie, i GIGN. Particular attention is paid to supervision in the region of Lillewhere the men of the were deployed Raid, elite unit of the police. The services also “analyzed social networks”, noting the “willingness of small groups to extreme left to try one convergence of the struggle on the basis of reports of police violence”.

The state of alert has been triggered throughout France. TO Marseilleclashes between demonstrators and police in the Old Port, evacuated by police. TO Lyonwhere yesterday in the neighborhood of Villeurbanne a building was set on fire, a helicopter was sent from Raid. Not only that: to try to at least contain the effects of probable violence, two municipalities have imposed the curfew from 21 to 6 in the morning, and throughout theIle-de-France traffic has been suspended bus e tram always starting at 21. Not only that: the situation is so tense that movement restrictions have been established for all ministry, invited to make only strictly necessary journeys. Over the past two nights in multiple French suburbs there have been violent clashes with hundreds of stops e dozens of injured policemen. And on Thursday afternoon, in Nanterre, at the end of the “march” for Nahel, a thousand demonstrators vandalized shop windows, set fire to car and engaged in a lengthy melee with the police.