Home » The alarm on Twitter: “Lukashenko dying in Moscow”. Belarusian non-governmental sources: “No confirmation, he is in Minsk”
World

The alarm on Twitter: “Lukashenko dying in Moscow”. Belarusian non-governmental sources: “No confirmation, he is in Minsk”

by admin
The alarm on Twitter: “Lukashenko dying in Moscow”. Belarusian non-governmental sources: “No confirmation, he is in Minsk”

The tweet of a former Belarusian diplomat close to the opposition has rekindled speculation about the leader’s health Alexander Lukashenko who traveled this week to Moscow where he met with President Vladimir Putin. According to this single source, taken from some Belarusian opposition telegram channels, Lukashenko is said to be in critical condition in a Moscow hospital. Belarusian non-governmental sources assured a Republic that the rumor “did not find any confirmation” and that “Lukashenko is in Minsk” and not in Moscow.

See also  Krka returned to the ABA league Sport

You may also like

A young man drove 100 km/h and hit...

Ukrainians can reclaim Crimea | Info

he tearfully explains what happened

Fire in Fidenza, devastated warehouse of a plastic...

Long statements after the end of the season...

nikola jokić on brothers and nba league |...

the great classics on stage in the streets...

University of Palermo, competition to be redone: “The...

Salernitana-Udinese 3-2 | Sousa: “Candreva and Kastanos extraordinary”

Luton qualified for the Premier League Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy