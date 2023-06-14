The allegations against Trump on confidential documents, from the beginning

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in a court in Miami, Florida, for having kept some confidential government documents dating back to his time as president in his villa in Mar-a-Lago, also in Florida. and contain information on nuclear weapons, military and intelligence plans. Trump has been indicted for 37 counts involving the violation of seven federal laws, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counts Trump has been indicted on include unauthorized withholding of defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding government records, conspiring to withhold information from authorities, and making false statements to the government. Along with Trump, his personal assistant, Walt Nauta, was also indicted on six counts of making false statements to the FBI and conspiring with Trump to hide information: according to the indictment, Nauta helped Trump hide documents reserved.

Trump had already been indicted last April in a separate case, for an illegal payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face a criminal trial. But Tuesday’s indictment has a whole other dimension: first of all because Trump is accused of committing federal crimes, and it is the first time in the history of the United States that similar accusations have been made against a former president (the indictment last April resulted from a state proceeding by the Manhattan Attorney General). Secondly, because the case against Trump that will be dealt with in Miami is considered much more unassailable.

The evidence against Trump is considered extremely solid, not only due to the discovery of the documents, but also due to the recording of a telephone call in which Trump had in fact admitted that he had kept confidential documents in the Florida villa and that he was aware of the fact that those documents were still confidential and should not have been in his possession.

The investigation for which Trump was indicted was launched following a request made to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), an agency of the United States government that deals with preserving the most important government and historical documents of the country.

According to the agency, at the end of his presidential mandate Trump had taken away from the White House several government documents – some of which are classified as “classified”, i.e. confidential and covered by secrecy and which cannot be disclosed at all – in violation of the Presidential Records Act, a law that requires US presidents to deliver all documents produced by their administration to the National Archives.

In the previous months there had been several attempts by the authorities to get those documents back. NARA had requested the return of some boxes of documents in Trump’s possession in August 2021, and Trump had handed over part of them in January 2022, in which some documents marked “classified” were also found. According to the indictment, on that occasion Trump had tried to mislead his own lawyer, hiding most of the documents from him to prevent the lawyer from returning them to NARA.

By then authorities had assumed Trump possessed other documents, and as of March of 2022 he was started the Justice Department investigation. Meanwhile, other formal requests had been sent to Trump to return all documents in his possession.

In August 2022, the FBI (the federal police investigative agency) had finally searched Mar-a-Lago and found over twenty boxes containing more than 13,000 documents, including a hundred classified as confidential and which could not be kept outside government offices. At the time, the Justice Department said that the search had been decided after the collection of “numerous evidence” on the attempts by Trump and his family to hide the confidential documents stored in the villa and to avoid handing them over to the authorities.

Among the documents found in Trump’s villa there were numerous classified as “top secret” or as “sensitive compartmented information”, one of the categories that indicate highly sensitive and confidential information.

What exactly those documents contained is one of the aspects on which we have less information, also due to their confidential nature, but according to the prosecution documentation they concerned the defense and armament capabilities of the United States and foreign countries, nuclear programs of the United States, information on the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allied countries to possible military attacks, plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack, among other things.

Other evidence comes from the recording of the phone call with which Trump had in fact admitted having the documents with him. In the conversation, held in 2021 at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump denied an article published a few days earlier by New Yorker in which it was alleged that Mark Milley, chief of staff of the US military, had prevented him from attacking Iran in the last months of his presidency.

In the conversation, Trump said he had a Pentagon document with him that would instead demonstrate how it was Milley who pushed for the attack on Iran, but that this document could not be released because it was confidential. Trump is then heard saying things that make it clear that he was showing his interlocutors some sheets, including presumably also the confidential one from the Pentagon, and telling them that if he could have shown them in public he could have denied what was written by the New Yorkerbut that in fact could not do it because they were covered by secrecy.

The prosecution also had the opportunity to interview one of Trump’s top lawyers, M. Evan Corcoran, and access the notes he took during talks with the former president. Normally lawyers are protected by professional secrecy and cannot reveal any information about their clients, but in this case an exception was made because it was proven that Trump was trying to use Corcoran to hide documents, and therefore to commit a crime. In this case, the professional secrecy lapses.

In the federal investigation that led to Trump’s indictment there are still some unclear questions, especially on the reasons that would have prompted Trump to bring those documents to his villa and what he was trying to do with them. Listen to you dal Washington Post last November, some of the prosecutors and authorities involved in the investigation said that it was “above all his ego and the desire to keep the materials as trophies or mementos” that prompted Trump to take away those documents, but further details will be released as the case progresses.