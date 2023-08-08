The alleged mushroom poisoning being discussed in Australia

There is a lot of talk in the Australian media these days about an alleged case of mushroom poisoning which appears to have killed three people and reduced a fourth to near death. The story concerns two couples of people who two weeks ago had lunch at a relative’s house, that is suspected of having served the diners a dish that proved to be lethal. She pleads innocent. The case has attracted a lot of attention in the state of Victoria, the one in which the people involved lived, is causing difficulties for investigators and has also begun to receive attention outside Australia.

It all began on July 29 with a lunch at the home of Erin Patterson, a 48-year-old woman who lives in Leongatha, a town about 130 kilometers southeast of Melbourne. At lunch were Gail and Don Patterson, her in-laws, Gail Patterson’s sister Heather, and Ian Wilkinson, her husband, pastor of the Baptist church in nearby Korumburra. Besides them were Erin Patterson’s two children with the Pattersons’ son. The two are separate.

A few hours after the lunch, cooked by Patterson, the four fell ill and so went to a hospital in the area believing they had gastrointestinal problems. Doctors immediately realized that the situation was serious and had them transferred to a hospital in Melbourne, where both Heather Wilkinson and Gail Patterson, aged 66 and 70, died on Friday. Don Patterson, himself 70, died on Saturday, while Ian Wilkinson, 68, is awaiting a liver transplant and is in critical condition. The local health authority said a fifth person had presented to hospital in Leongatha but she had been discharged within a short time. The identity of this person is not known.

According to the first reconstructions by the Australian police, the symptoms shown by the two couples were compatible with those of Amanita falloide (Amanita phalloides or tignosa verde), a type of mushroom that is widespread but lethal to humans. At the moment though it is not clear if Erin Patterson had cooked some mushrooms and it is not even known if she had eaten the same things that she had served to the two couples. However, the police believe that her two children ate something different and perhaps she too, since none of the three had shown symptoms.

Dean Thomas, one of the investigators who are following the case, said that at the moment the death of the three people and the serious condition of Ian Wilkinson do not have an explanation. Erin Patterson was questioned and released without charge, however police have clarified that she remains a suspect, as she had cooked lunch. Thomas added that some objects were taken from the woman’s house that will be examined and that for now no hypothesis has been excluded.

Speaking with reporters, Erin Patterson said to herself «devastated» from the story, adding that he couldn’t explain what happened and that he loved everyone. He didn’t specify what ate who, or where any mushrooms came from. Police said her separation from her husband was described as “amicable” and that their children are currently in state custody as a precaution.

The Phalloid Amanita grows in cool, humid climates in many parts of the world, including Europe, and does not look particularly dangerous, at least when compared to other poisonous mushrooms. It can be confused rather easily with edible mushrooms, and ingesting a small amount is enough to develop extremely serious symptoms, which almost always lead to death.

The governor of the county where Leongatha is located, Nathan Hersey, explained that picking mushrooms is a fairly common habit among the locals. In April, local authorities had recommended that people only eat mushrooms bought in supermarkets, as heavy rains had created ideal conditions for the growth of poisonous mushrooms: Hersey has now urged residents to pay close attention and not pick any touch mushrooms in the woods, unless you are sure they are edible.

It wouldn’t be the first time cases of mushroom poisoning have been reported in the state of Victoria. In 2020, for example, eight people were intoxicated, including five hospitalized in intensive care. One died.

