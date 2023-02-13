Available in Kindle and paperback format at Amazon

the entertainment guide

STOP LOOKING

TV SERIES OF THE F****!

by Giacomo Lucarini

The brand new practical manual to learn how to orient yourself

in the magnum sea of ​​streaming platforms and choose

movies and TV series that best suit your needs.

Bestseller in January 2023 in the “Film Guides” category and in the Top10 in the “Self-Help” category, the book offers a 10-step guide to respecting the time to dedicate to your entertainment, reserving it the right value without conditioning.

Available in Kindle and paperback format at Amazon in self-publishing “Stop watching fucking TV series!” by Giacomo Lucarini, the brand new practical manual to learn how to navigate the magnum sea of ​​streaming platforms and choose the movies and TV series that best suit your needs. A 10-step guide to respecting the time to devote to your entertainment, reserving it the right value without conditioning.

Published at the end of December 2022, within a month it reached Amazon bestseller status in January 2023 in the “Film Guides” category and the Top 10 in the “Self-Help” category.

The book reflects on how, in recent years, the consumption of streaming movies and TV series is increasingly accompanied by a bulimic attitude, in which the choice of an entertainment product does not take place on the basis of precise criteria, but has become a almost automatic action: from this arises compulsiveness and the most unbridled binge watching. Especially in the most acute phase of the pandemic, our only wish was not to think about anything, thus ending up being dragged passively into the maelstrom of obsessive-compulsive fruition.

Through 10 practical steps, this book aims to be a useful tool for learning to better respect the time we dedicate to our entertainment, learning again to be guided by our sensations and emotions and not by a senseless moral imperative that drives us to consume uncritically. and uncontrolled films and TV series in industrial quantities.

“The primary objective of this manual does not want to be the administration of a moralistic and heavy sermon that rails against a certain type of entertainment (and against the technological means that make it possible)” – says the author Giacomo Lucarini – “Given that I for one am passionate about it! On the contrary, the book pages has the sole purpose of making us reflect on the attitude that we ourselves assume towards it: the desire to unplug our brain makes us nothing but automatons devoid of critical thinking. Often, in fact, it is we who spoil a moment that should generate pleasure. In the general chaos, our mind is continually bombarded with information and products. However, it is evident that not everyone is suited to our way of being. And it is precisely for this reason that through the book I try to provide the reader with a useful tool to learn to better respect the time he dedicates to HIS entertainment. From a clean break from binge watching, through cathartic shredding of your lists, to voluntary abandonment of the viewing, the 10 steps of this handy method must be strictly followed. To go back to respecting your time and to experience again a feeling that you may have forgotten: the one linked to the satisfaction and emotion deriving from having watched a film or a TV series that has been able to conquer your heart”.

The author: Giacomo Lucarini, born in 1982. Curious by inclination and profession, he works as a freelancer in the field of digital communication and coaching. He has experience as a journalist, ghostwriter, marketing strategist, editor and social media manager of numerous companies in the entertainment world. Sometimes he even manages to finish some video games. Cinema, literature, philosophy and psychology occupy a large part of his life, even if his real occupation is that of father (and mentor) of Adelaide.

Website: www.giacomolucarini.it

Instagram profile: @giac.lucarini