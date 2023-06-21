The ambiguity of the German government on China: the SPD is attentive to pressure from the industrialists, the Greens are with the USA

The relationship with the Chinese is the new torment of government tedesco, divided internally and crushed by external pressures. On the one hand, the interests of most of the industrial, who fear the collapse of an economy already in difficulty in the event of a break with Beijing. On the other hand, the pressures of Washington, which for years has wanted to curb Chinese commercial power, with consequent diplomatic tensions. It is in this context that between the June 19 and 20 a Berlin a series of were held intergovernmental summits right between Germania e Chinese. Chinese prime minister Li Qiang met with the German president Frank Walter Steinmeier and the chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit comes a week after the presentation of the first national security strategy in German history, within which the Chinese it absolutely plays a role central. The presentation of the document was long overdue, made necessary by the “epochal turning point” that the Russian invasion of Ukraine of February 2022 represented for European foreign policy and in particular for the Germaniabut was delayed precisely because of some differences within the government. Not on the Russian front, but precisely on the Chinese one.

Al realignment the most salient part of the strategy is dedicated to the relationship with Beijing. In the document, the Chinese partner is accused of aspiring to an ever greater role threatening e predominant in the Indo-Pacific region, but being defined at the same time as “partner“, “systemic rival” and “competitor“. An ambiguity that reflects the tense and divided relations within the German government regarding the attitude to be taken towards China. THE Verdiwho control key ministries such as the Foreign and theEconomyhave always been closer to the positions of the United States and inclined to a decoupling from the Chinese economy to safeguard the security of supply chains. THE social democratsheaded by the chancellor Scholzinstead maintain a more realistic position, of dialogue e collaborationrecognizing the risks that a resizing of economic relations with China. Germany is the first European partner for Beijing, with an interchange of 300 billion euros. Scholz, aware of the economic value that this represents, tries to maintain positions more SEEK. In fact, the chancellor mentioned a generic “risk minimization” (derisking), stating that “Germany has no no interest in a decoupling economic with China”.

The internal fibrillations in Germany are not consumed only on the political level, but also on the front economic e industrial. As reported by the agency Reutersmany German industrialists in recent months they have shown their own intolerance regarding a review of economic relations with the Dragon, “warning dei potential risks in reducing or interrupting economic connections with the second economy of the world“. Large companies crucial to the performance of some sectors of the German economy such as Volkswagen, BASF or BMW, in fact they have a huge economic dependence on China. For this reason a “decoupling would be unthinkable for the majority of German industries”. The Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock he tried to calm things down by stating that the government is conducting “intensive discussions” with companies operating in China, which are leading to “similar conclusions and convergences” on the matter. According to theHandelsblattthe leading German business daily, several months of internal debate have at least led to an agreement between industrial associations and the government on the need to identify a “new way of dealing with China” so that “the domestic economy reduces its dependence on authoritarian states”, even with substantial ones public investmentsas demonstrated, for example, by the government intervention in support of 10 billion euros for the US company Intel which has invested in the production of chips in Germany.

Relations between Germany and China also weigh heavily on the question of sale of the port of Hamburg at the state company Chinese COSCOafter last April the Bsi – the German Federal Office for Information Security – has classified since the beginning of 2023 the terminal Tollerort as a’critical infrastructure. The sale of the port of Hamburg was opposed by many sides but defended by Scholz himself, which was mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, after months of internal negotiations. There Hhla, the German transport and logistics company, announced that the final signing on the agreement was reached just as the Chinese prime minister is in Berlin. The Chinese company will receive the 24,99% of the shares in the container terminal Tollerort of the port of Hamburg.