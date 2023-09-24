Home » The ambulance cannot reach the patient in Kosovo because of the blockade Info
World

by admin
According to the ambulance driver, the ambulance cannot reach the patient in Kosovo due to the blockade.

Source: Kurir TV

“We had a call, a man got sick in Banjska, but us they don’t let us go to him. A man can die at any moment, but we are not allowed to pass. I don’t know how to get through,” said the ambulance driver.

The ambulance was stopped on the highway, and the policemen who approached it told the driver to continue driving and that there was no delay on the highway.

BONUS VIDEO:

(WORLD/Kosovo online)

