He completely forgot that this is not America and that different rules apply here.

Žalgiris and Baskonia played a spectacular match in the 24th round of the Euroleague on Friday evening (79:75), and in addition to the victory of the Lithuanian team, this match was also marked by a an unusual move by American basketball player Dalton Holmes (26). The former member of the development team of the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans apparently did not manage to properly adapt to European basketball, although this is his second term after already playing in Italy.

At one point in the match, Homs, who does best in the wing center position, tried to ask for a time-out, aware that he was in a hopeless situation. Experienced Akile Polonara put pressure on the American at the right moment, and Homs failed to find salvation when he looked at the referee who was only a few tens of centimeters away. In Europe, a time-out cannot be requested like that, so he had to invent a new solution. See how it was:

The American basketball player eventually became aware of the situation, so in order to avoid his team having the ball taken away for staying in his half of the court for more than eight seconds, he decided to throw it anywhere. It wasn’t a great option, but if he had come up with a plan like that a few seconds earlier, maybe Baskonia would have been able to organize a good attack in this move.

Otherwise, Dalton finished this match without points and with only two shots taken – both times he attempted a three-pointer. He had one rebound and one turnover in just over nine minutes in the game, so this is certainly not a match he will remember for a long time. Admittedly, the American in the ranks of Baskonia obviously plays well only against the best teams in Europe, since he scored his personal record – 12 points – against the teams of Olympiakos, Real and Barcelona! Far more than the average 5.8.