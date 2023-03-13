This bank is in the top 20 American banks.

US authorities began seizing the assets of a Silicon Valley bank on Friday following its collapse – the largest single financial institution since the collapse of the Washington Mutual Savings and Loan Association at the height of the financial crisis more than 10 years ago.. The bank, America’s 16th largest, collapsed after its customers – mostly employees of technology companies – withdrew money this week amid fears about the institution’s financial health. It is the second largest bank failure in history, after Washington Mutual.

The bank has relied largely on the technology industry and there is little chance that its failure will spread to the rest of the banking sector, as it did in the months leading up to the Great Recession more than a decade ago. The largest banks – those with the highest probability of causing a systemic economic problem – have a healthy balance sheet and a lot of capital, the Associated Press reports, the Voice of America reports.

The crisis of 2008

The worst financial crisis since the Great Depression hit the world economy in 2007 after the collapse of mortgage-backed securities linked to bad housing loans. Panic on Wall Street then led to the collapse of the Liman Brothers bank, founded in 1847. Because of the interconnectedness of the banks, this led to a disruption in the global financial system, and millions lost their jobs. The collapse of the Silicon Valley bank sent shares of nearly all financial institutions plummeting on Friday, after already posting double-digit declines since Monday. The collapse of the bank happened incredibly quickly – some analysts claimed as early as Friday that it was a good company and a smart investment. Earlier in the day, the bank’s directors tried to raise capital and find additional investors. However, trading in the bank’s shares was halted before the stock market opened due to huge volatility.

Shortly before noon, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) closed the bank, rather than waiting until the end of the business day, as is customary when a financial institution closes.. The FDIC was unable to immediately find a buyer for the bank’s assets, which shows how quickly investors pulled money. At the time of the crash, the value of the bank’s assets was $209 billion, the FDIC said. It is not known how many deposits were above the $250,000 insurance limit. According to previous reports, a large part of the bank’s deposits exceeded that limit.

A loss of almost two billion euros

The bank represented one of the leading financial intermediaries between the technology sector, its founders and startups, as well as employees in that sector. The capital of hundreds of companies was in the bank.

However, the bank’s ties to the technology sector quickly became problematic. Tech stocks have been hit hard over the past 18 months after a huge surge during the pandemic, and a number of layoffs have been reported in the industry. At the same time, the bank was also badly affected by the Federal Reserve’s decision to aggressively raise interest rates to curb inflation. As the base interest rate rose, the value of the bonds that banks sometimes sell before maturity to cover the withdrawal of deposits fell.

This is exactly what happened with Silicon Valley Bank, which had to sell $21 billion of highly liquid assets to cover the outflow of deposits. Because of this, she lost 1.8 billion dollars.

