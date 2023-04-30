The American claims that Russia behaves moderately in Ukraine Info

Russia behaves with restraint and moderation in Ukraine, according to American intellectual and linguist Noam Chomsky.

Source: Profimedia

According to the American intellectual and linguist Noam Chomsky, who has been a critic of US foreign policy for decades, Russia behaves with restraint and moderation in Ukraine.

Chomsky compared Russia’s way of warfare with the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 and noted that the Kremlin could make it impossible to live in Kiev, as was the case in Baghdad. He pointed out that Ukraine is not a free actor but depends on what America decides. He also thinks that Washington is provoking China as it has provoked Russia by expanding the NATO pact.

Noam is one of the most vocal critics of American foreign policy since the Vietnam War. Although, 56 years later, the conflict in Ukraine is completely different from the war in Vietnam and the United States of America is not at war on foreign territory, but supports a sovereign country that has been attacked by Russia, Chomsky is equally critical of American policy, but also of Ukraine, in where his father was born, before he immigrated to the USA in 1913.

In an interview with the weekly New Statesman, Chomsky says that the US and the UK are rejecting negotiations in Ukraine for the sake of their own national interests, even though the country is already seriously devastated by the war. “Ukraine is not a free actor, it depends on what the USA determines. For the USA, all this is cheap. For a fraction of the colossal military budget, they are able to seriously degrade the military forces of their only real military adversary,” Chomsky points out and says that the US supplies Kiev with weapons only to weaken Russia.

He also claims that large-scale destruction of infrastructure did not occur in Ukraine. “Undoubtedly, Russia could do it, probably with conventional weapons. It could make Kiev as uninhabitable as Baghdad was, it could move to attack supply lines in western Ukraine“, Chomsky points out. When asked if he implies that Russia is fighting in Ukraine more humanely than the US in Iraq, Chomsky says that it is quite obvious.

He points out that the United Nations delegations had to be withdrawn when the invasion of Iraq began because the attack was so serious and extreme. “It is the American and British style of warfare. Look at the victims. All I know are the official figures, and the official figures from the United Nations say there are about 8,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine. How many civilian casualties were there when the US and Britain invaded Iraq?” asks Chomsky.

He emphasizes that the proof of Russia’s restraint is also the number of foreign officials who have traveled to Kyiv since the outbreak of war. “When the US and Britain destroyed Baghdad, did any foreign leaders visit? No, because when the US and Britain go to war, they grab the right by the throat. They destroy everything – communications, transport, energy, everything that makes society work“, Chomsky enumerates.

Asked what a potential solution to the war in Ukraine might look like, Chomsky says that, first of all, Ukraine will never be a member of the NATO alliance. “This is the red line that every Russian leader has insisted on, from former Russian President Boris Yeltsin to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Ukraine gets the status of Austria during the Cold War or Mexico today. Mexico cannot join a military alliance hostile to the US. There is no contract on this, but it is perfectly obvious,” explains Chomsky, RTS reports.

He also commented on the desire of Sweden and Finland to become members of the NATO alliance. Although both countries have explicitly cited the invasion of Ukraine as the reason for their request to join, Chomsky says claims that Russia could threaten either country are Western propaganda.

He points out that the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO has nothing to do with the fear of a Russian attack, but that joining the military alliance gives the military industry of both Nordic countries new opportunities for a large market and gives them access to modern equipment.

(WORLD)