World

by admin
the american artist Fletcher announces that it will offer two concerts in Madrid y Barcelona he October 7 and 8 of this same year in which his hits such as “Bitter”, “Undrunk”, “Becky’s So Hot” or “Serial Heartbreaker” will possibly sound.

Singer Fletcher has announced two concerts in Spain: the October 7 will act in Madrid in the living room The Riviera and the October 8th will be in Barcelonaspecifically in the Sala Razzmatazz. The artist has several hits, one of them the song “Undrunk” that spent several weeks on the list of Billboard Hot 100.

The second EP of the North American “THE S(EX) TAPES” peaked at number one on iTunes and received several accolades from Teen Vogue o GQ among others. In this project, the single “Bitter” stands out, which currently has more than 139 million views on Spotify. The singer also continues her musical career with great songs like “girls girls girls”, reinvention of the song “I Kissed A Girl” the Katy Perry.

After promoting himself in the The Tonight Showmany concerts in the United States already have the poster of sold out. Tickets for concerts Madrid and Barcelona They will be on sale this March 17 through these two web pages: www.livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es. Tickets can be purchased by €24 (+ management fees), and those who are registered in livenation You will have access to the pre-sale tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

