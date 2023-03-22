The North Americans Highly Suspect They will visit Madrid and Barcelona next October to infect us with their rock for all audiences.

We can see them in concert at Madrid (October 20, Cool Room) and Barcelona (October 21, Razzmatazz 2) in the only two concerts in Spain and tickets will be on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es.

The quintet formed by Johnny Stevens, Ryan Meyer, Rich Meyer, Matt Kofos y Mark Schwartz It has several Grammy nominations as well as millions of views on digital platforms and numerous sold-out concerts. After beginnings in 2009 that aroused the curiosity of the most intimate circles, Highly Suspect made their way to the mainstream with “Mister Asylum”his debut album published in 2015.

Among his greatest hits we find the single “Lydia”, which has more than 104 million views on Spotify with a nomination in the category of “Best Rock Song” or “My Name Is Human”, a song included in his Second job “The Boy Who Died” where the band reached the top of the Billboard rock charts, again competing at the Grammys for “Best Rock Song.”

Now, the band is back on stage with “The Midnight Demon Club”, his latest album released at the end of last year and that he will come to present us in Madrid and Barcelona in concerts that are expected to be intense and powerful. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es. In addition, those registered in www.livenation.es You will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. on the web.