Three-day Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait have begun, as a reaction to American aid.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Military TV

The Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the US House of Representatives, Michael McCall, said yesterday in Taipei, in a conversation with the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, that he will The US will help provide training for Taiwan’s military, as well as speed up arms shipments to the island.

“We are doing everything we can in Congress to expedite those sales and purchases of the weapons you need for self-defenseMcCaul, a Republican, pointed out. He said that the US will provide training to Taiwan’s military, not for war, but for peace, because, as he explained, “power projection enables deterrence and promotes peace”. McCaul’s visit comes at a time when China has begun three days of military exercises near Taiwan that Beijing calls a warning against pro-Taiwan independence forces. Reuters reported. The agencies report that since last year, Taiwan has complained about delays in the delivery of American weapons because the manufacturers gave priority to supplying Ukraine with weapons. The US is the main supplier of arms to Taiwan.

In the meantime, Chinese warships began three days of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait yesterday, which Beijing calls a warning to pro-independence forces in Taiwan. Amphibious landing ships fired multiple artillery shells yesterday morning in the area of ​​Luoyan Bay, about 50 kilometers northwest of Matsu Island, near the Chinese mainland. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense announced that 42 Chinese aircraft and eight ships crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday.

China‘s Eastern Command, one of five People’s Liberation Army commands that oversees the East China Sea, including the Taiwan Strait, said the drills would be conducted for three days as what it said was a “serious” warning to forces seeking Taiwan independence and to protect China‘s territorial integrity. Military drills are planned north, south and east of Taiwan after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Thursday, a move Beijing condemned.

At the same time, in Northeast Asia, North Korea did not respond to regular contacts through the inter-Korean military hotline yesterday, for the second day in a row, South Korean military officials said. Officials said Pyongyang did not respond to regular morning and afternoon phone calls between the two sides, Yonhap reported. “Regular calls are not being made for an unspecified reason from the north side,” the military official said.

The official pointed out that he will monitor the situation, leaving open all possibilities, including a technical problem on the northern line. The two Koreas usually talk on the phone twice a day, using the joint liaison office channel and their military channel. The liaison office channel only works on weekdays, while the military channel also works on weekends. The communication breakdown came amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula following North Korea’s weapons tests in protest of joint military exercises between South Korea and the US. North Korea otherwise restored the inter-Korean hotline in July 2021, nearly a year after it severed the contact channel in protest against a campaign by Seoul activists with leaflets critical of Pyongyang. The relationship was broken again in August of that year, only to be restored later.

(WORLD)