The animal sighted near Berlin was probably not a lioness

Loading player

On Friday, searches were suspended for the large wild animal that was sighted south of Berlin on Wednesday, and which was initially suspected to be a lioness. Michael Grubert, mayor of Kleinmachnow, one of the towns on the outskirts of Berlin where the searches were focussing, told reporters that so far no evidence has emerged that the wild animal was a lioness, and that it was much more likely a wild boar. Local authorities have said there are no dangers for the local population, and have therefore decided to stop the search.

The searches had begun Thursday, and had involved about 220 police officers and people expert in recognizing the tracks left by animals, such as veterinarians and hunters. They were continue even in the dark in the night between Thursday and Friday, thanks to night vision binoculars and drones, and they were concentrated in particular in the Zehlendorf area, a suburb that borders the territory of the state of Brandenburg, where there are many woods.

The first sighting had taken place in Kleinmachnow, a municipality in Brandenburg just south of the borders of the Berlin metropolitan area. A short video of a sighting had also been released, in which an animal was dimly distinguished in the vegetation on the side of a road. Various sightings by ordinary people followed, also confirmed by those of the police. While it was unclear whether she was actually a lioness, the local authorities had advised people living in Zehlendorf, Kleinmachnow and two other Brandenburg municipalities, Teltow and Stahnsdorf, not to go out at night, and had advised them not to let their pets out either.

Since the first sighting, many doubts had emerged that the animal was a lioness, above all because neither footprints nor feces attributable to large predators had been found. Talking to the RBBAccording to the Berlin and Brandenburg radio and television broadcaster, veterinarian Achim Gruber of the Freie Universität Berlin, which is based near the research area, said he was not convinced the animal was a lioness due to the lack of tracks.

The fact that no zoo or circus in the region had reported absences had also contributed to increasing the doubts. The mayor of Kleinmachnow also said that there are no people in the municipality who legally own big cats. In the territory of Brandenburg the law allows the possession of lions, if properly registered, which is prohibited in Berlin. However, it was possible that the animal was held illegally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

