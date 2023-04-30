The animated election campaign in Türkiye

Sunday in Turkey was a day of rallies with great popular participation: the two main candidates in the presidential elections of 14 May, the outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the sole candidate of the oppositions, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, gathered several hundred thousand people in two different cities.

The large crowds at the Sunday rallies, on which the usual battles of estimates were unleashed (it is difficult to define a real and credible number of those present, however numerous on both fronts) confirm the great attention of Turkish citizens in view of the presidential elections, considered among the most important and hard-fought in recent decades, since Erdogan came to power in 2002, first as prime minister, then as president.

At the beginning of March, six parties of the Turkish opposition, meeting in what has been called the “Table of Six”, chose a single candidate to challenge the president: the leader of the Party was indicated as candidate, not without doubts and controversies People’s Republican (CHP), the main opposition party. Kilicdaroglu is 74 years old and has been the head of the CHP for almost 15: he is a very popular politician but considered not very charismatic.

But the May 14 elections will above all be a referendum on Erdogan and his progressive and increasingly oppressive authoritarianism, which has gradually reduced and threatened the independence of the media, the judicial system and many other Turkish institutions.

Two minor candidates will participate in the elections, who will collect small percentages of votes (not enough for their parties to overcome the threshold, set at 7 percent) but probably decisive in forcing Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu to the runoff, two weeks later. In fact, a further electoral round is foreseen on May 28 in the event that in the first instance no one collects at least 50 percent of the votes.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday held a rally in the capital Ankara, after returning to the public scene on Saturday, first in Istanbul, then in Izmir: three days earlier he had had to interrupt a television interview due to illness, which had opened speculation about his state of Health. Erdogan, who is 69 years old, said he was completely recovered and attacked the opposition: “God willing, on May 14 we will eliminate them from the Turkish political scene”.

Ankara is one of three major Turkish cities where Justice and Development (AKP), Erdogan’s party, and his allies lost the municipal elections in 2019: the oppositions also expressed the mayors of Istanbul and Izmir. The latter city, on the Aegean Sea, hosted the great opposition rally on Sunday, closed by presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Here the popular participation was really large, estimated by some observers at over a million people: there were certainly many more people than Erdogan had gathered, in the same place, a day before. “These are elections in which we will have to rebuild democracy,” said Kilicdaroglu, who took the stage with his wife Selvi.

I surveys indicate currently a slight advantage of Kilicdaroglu, but it will still be difficult for the opposition to beat Erdogan, despite the fact that the president is rather weakened and much criticized. Inflation in Turkey is very high, between 50 and 85 percent depending on the month, also due to the president’s counter-current economic choices and this is seriously damaging the Turkish middle class. Erdogan has also been heavily criticized for his handling of the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey in February, killing at least 50,000. His increasingly authoritarian management of power is also creating growing problems both in Turkey and abroad.

But Erdogan is very skilled in electoral campaigns and tireless in political rallies and has already demonstrated in the past that he is ready to use the power of the state in his favor.