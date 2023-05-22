The anklet, this body ornament that otherwise qualifies the woman in Kinshasa ~ 1+ with Mejeh

Worn by several Kinshasa women today, the ankle brace is a trend that has conquered the female sex in Kinshasa. Considered by some to be a fantasy or a simple body ornament such as rings, bracelets or even earrings, for others the anklet is an object of feminine seduction sending a clear message to men. Which ? “I am a completely free woman, I have no commitment with a man”.

We say a thousand traditions, a thousand ways of conceiving and interpreting things, each country has its own history concerning ankle braces. The meanings are sometimes similar and sometimes completely opposite. In many African traditions and even in some tribes in Asia, wearing an anklet evokes membership in a certain caste or tribe. It is worn at weddings, parties, funerals or in everyday life. In China, for example, babies wear the ankle brace from birth to keep them away from evil spirits.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Moises Ribeiro

In some West African countries, these anklets are worn to demonstrate the immensity of the wealth of the family of the wearer, it varies according to the materials, they are found in aluminum, silver, bronze or better in gold.

In Kinshasa, the ankle brace is a matter of looks

In Kinshasa, this accessory is very trendy. Here, it is not a question of tribe, nor of belonging, nor even of this or that reason, but rather of a “cool” look. The ankle brace is worn by women in free unions as well as by married women. However, if wearing this body ornament does not seem to bother the wearer, it shocks public opinion. For good reason, for many people, a woman who puts a chain on her ankle has loose morals, even sometimes considered ” a prostitute ».

This conception stems from several reasons. Some refer to the fact that in the Holy Scriptures (the Bible) free women, without any serious commitment to a man, wore anklets. Even in ancient Egypt, some Egyptian women put a chain on their ankle in order to list the number of lovers they may have had in their lifetime. Others base their judgment on the way of life of these kinoises who wear these ornaments and send a message, either of freedom of spirit or that they are really free and capable of maintaining several relationships. It is above all this use that makes many people intolerant of people wearing ankle braces.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Anna Tarazevich

“A fantasy that embellished my feet”

Today, women from Kinshasa who wear anklets are victims of mockery, insults and prejudice. They are very frowned upon and condemned for their appearance. This discrimination, linked to the wearing of this fantasy on the ankle, is excused in relation to the behavior displayed by most women who wear the ankle brace. They are often party girls, and sometimes even sport piercings or tattoos, which further intensifies the prejudice against them. However, many women wear it for simple pleasure; there are even women married or engaged with a man who wear these ankle braces, but in their case it is above all to satisfy the fantasy or desire of their husbands or companions.

Maria Kambwilawearer of the ankle brace, explains to us the reasons why she wears it: “ The main reason that pushed me to wear an ankle brace is my ex-fiancé. He always found it beautiful and sexy when a woman wore a chain on her ankle, and to satisfy him, I had started to put it on, not paying attention to what people said because I was already living for myself and not for them. Over time I got used to it, I considered it a fantasy that made my feet more beautiful. And even today after our breakup, I wear my ankle brace, I feel good in it and I live my life very well. »

Photo credit: Maria Maba

Moreover, even if Maria knows the reasons for wearing her ankle brace, many men believe that no matter what may cause a woman to wear it, she will always be tainted by prejudice.

“My wife will not wear it, I will never accept it”

Alain Kashalaa Congolese journalist, thinks that women are just beautiful without these ornaments which he describes as “too much” and explains to us why his wife will never wear them: ” Women complicate their lives for nothing with this extra ornament, of course they say that they find these fantasies pretty on their bodies, but without knowing it they attract antipathy from others, which is not good. even if generally they don’t care. No matter what reason a woman can give me to explain the presence of the ankle brace on her foot, I will never accept it, it’s not good, it devalues ​​them, that’s why my wife will never wear it »

Photo credit: Maria Maba

To date, very few men wear ankle braces in Kinshasa, as is the case elsewhere. We are in a huge world where everyone has their own needs and fantasies, understand more, tolerate more and judge less.