On April 9, 2003 it was a ‘show’ staged by the Americans with some extras: the message that passed to the world but above all to the dictator’s faithful was: «Saddam had lost, he was nothing anymore»

BAGHDAD – We all have the scene in our eyes, even those who weren’t born yet. There statua in Saddam Hussein that the April 9, 2003he comes uprooted from its base, bends down and remains there for a few minutes, with the hand pointing to the ground instead of indicating a glorious future, beaten. These are perhaps the most emblematic frames of the American victory in Iraq, the symbolic overthrow of the dictator. However, few know the true story of that broadcast event live worldwide from all major television chains. First, it was one show designed and organized in all respects by the Americans. Second, the dictator was there, a stone’s throw from Firdoz squarehidden inside a taxi, to observe.

Let’s start with the propaganda management of the event. Prestige and fear that Saddam knew how to instill in his citizens was so strong that even though his troops had put up little resistance to the invasion, most Iraqis found it hard to believe that his rule was truly finished. American strategists needed to show something that convinced them. In some Washington office or in a PsyOp (Psychological Operations) department on the ground someone thought of the statue. First of all, the American command suggested to the main TV chains to lodge their crews in the two hotels that still today overlook Piazza Firdoz where the statue once stood, l’Hotel Palestine e lo Sheraton. Then they asked Iraqi opponents who had arrived in Baghdad with US troops to collect two busses of “extras”, people who should have expressed their joy at the demolition of the monument. Firdoz Square is in an area of ​​Baghdad that in 2003 was still full of fedayeen, loyal to the dictator, they would hardly have left the house to celebrate such an event. Hidden in one of the side streets, the two coaches waited for the signal to open the doors and let the “crowd” out. A whopper crane hooked the statue, a US soldier wrapped the bronze head in an American flag, but the few people present hooted and the soldier was ordered to remove it. In the meantime, the “extras” arrived at the foot of the monument and the atmosphere became more festive. The televisions were careful to keep the lens close, thus contributing to the impression that the square was full. When the crane finally uprooted the one ton bronze from the base, here were finally the scenes that the PsyOp office was waiting for: shouts of jubilationchants against the dictator, even a child who used his slipper to beat the metal face of the defeated president, a disgrace to the Arabic symbology. The message broadcast live worldwide was clear: Saddam had losthe was nothing anymore, even a child could make fun of him.

The second background of that historic day emerged years later, from the notes of the lawyer who assisted Saddam in the lightning trial that led to his hanging. According to the lawyer’s account, on April 9, 2003, therefore nine days after the Americans entered Baghdad, Saddam Hussein was sitting in a taxiparked at the entrance to the square and saw the whole scene. Hidden by a checkered scarf, protected by his civilian escort, Saddam wanted to stay a watch what was done to the statue erected only the year before on the occasion of his 65th birthday. “They’re not real Iraqis,” she said. She meant, it’s not the Iraqis who have been terrorizing me for decades. In her own way she was right, whoever insulted her monument was a little people for hire to convince Iraqis that his rule was over. The operation was successful perfection. What happened then was not as well organized: violent occupation, civil war, hasty withdrawal, birth of the Islamic State, its defeat, failed reconstruction of Iraq. “Psychological operations” can do a lot, but not everything.