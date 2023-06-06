the announcement of the premier that “copy” Mario Draghi

The Government is dismantling the story of the authoritarian right and so the left has few cartridges to fire, with Elly Schlein which confuses dissent with censorship. To say it is the premier Georgia Melons interviewed by Nicola Porro during the broadcast Fourth Republic, broadcast on Retequattro on the evening of 5 June. An all-round interview, where the leader also spoke about international politics and also touched on topics from the personal sphere.









The dig at the opposition

The most interesting part of the broadcast, which precedes Meloni’s meeting on 6 June in Tunisia with the local prime minister, concerns the relationship with the left. Theme that is taken up several times during Nicola Porro’s interview.

“It was said that with Meloni the locusts would arrive, the stock market would collapse,” he underlined Melons. “The stock market is doing very well, the spread is lower, the hedge funds have stopped betting against the Italian public debt, the BTP value has done extremely well”.

No authoritarian drift, says Meloni

For Meloni, the left does nothing but stamp as authoritarian every event that affects the work of the Government. And to corroborate his thesis, he mentions Fabio Fazio’s decision to leave Rai “to go to work where they pay him the most”, as well as the military who parade on June 2nd they greeted the grandstand with raised hands, “as has always happened”.









Then comes the final thrust: “The left says that there is an authoritarian drift if on the Court of Auditors you extend the rules of the Draghi government, of which they were part”.

Giorgia Meloni’s life as premier

Several ideas left by Meloni also on how his daily life has changed as premier. “When you are prime minister almost everything that happens in the world concerns you. The unexpected, when you’re in charge of government, is the most accurate prediction you can make. For me, working in a schematic way, it had a very strong impact. You chase the emergency and you have to be able to keep the bar straight».





As Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni admitted that have changed my mind on many topics, while retaining its basic coherence. “Studying the dossiers you realize that not everything goes as you thought, that you have to think of feasible solutions.”









“But if to privilege myself I have to sell off myself or the nation, I’m not willing to do it” clarifies the premier. “To this day, I’d rather go home than become different from the person I consider myself to be.”

Meloni on Citizenship Income

During the long interview, the Prime Minister underlined once again the Government’s position on the Basic incomedefined as a tool capable only of prolonging poverty.





“With the subsidy, people remain poor” reiterated Giorgia Meloni. “Work is the only social elevator”. And the premier is not worried about the possible repercussions in terms of consensus. “I am at the head of a solid majority, I give myself five years as a horizon. And this means that I am not governing by looking at immediate consensus and I can afford it.”