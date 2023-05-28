Home » the announcement of the president De Laurentiis
the announcement of the president De Laurentiis

the announcement of the president De Laurentiis

Luciano Spalletti will leave Napoli at the end of the season. This was announced by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis on the transmission of Fabio Fazio on Rai 3 ‘Che tempo che fa’. The coach asked him to stay still for a…

