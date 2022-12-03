New York, USA, with an annual salary of 1.2 million, recruiting a rodent extermination chief sparked heated discussions requiring a bachelor’s degree: Netizens shouted that there is Tom

According to reports from CBS and other media on December 1, New York City has been plagued by rat infestation. In order to completely eliminate the large number of local rats, the New York City government is openly recruiting a “rodent extermination chief.”

According to a job advertisement published by New York City, applicants for this position need to have an undergraduate degree or experience in urban planning, with an annual salary of between US$120,000 and US$170,000 (up to about RMB 1.2 million).

The recruiting stated that the ideal candidate would like a challenge, have the ability to coordinate across agencies to develop strategies, be highly motivated, and have the determination to consider all solutions from different angles, etc.

After reading it, some netizens said that they don’t understand that education is required, the key is this kind of major. Instead of this, it’s better to let Tom go, the national mouse catching champion.