The Antarctic ice sheet is missing a chunk as big as Argentina

Antarctica lacks an amount of sea ice the size of Argentina, and scientists are trying to figure out why. CNN writes it.
While the northern hemisphere is sweltering in a record-breaking heat wave, far to the south, in the dead of winter, another terrifying climate record is shattered. Antarctic sea ice has fallen to unprecedented lows for this time of year.
Each year, Antarctic sea ice shrinks to its lowest levels in late February, during the continent’s summer. Sea ice then rebuilds over the winter. But this year, scientists have observed something different. Sea ice has not returned to expected levels. In fact, it’s at its lowest level for this time of year since records began 45 years ago.

