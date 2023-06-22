Home » The apartment where the series Succession | is filmed is for sale Entertainment
World

by admin
Take a peek inside the 500 square meter luxury penthouse from the hit series, which is for sale for a pittance!

Source: YouTube/Forbes Life

The highly praised HBO series that has taken the world by storm “Succession” follows the life of the Roy family, the heirs of the global media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and it delighted fans with its new, fourth season. The largest number of frames was shot in luxurious penthouses located on both sides of Central Park.

Of particular note is the home of Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong), a three-story penthouse atop the tallest tower north of 72nd Street. An apartment with a unique view of New York from its windows and terrace, with five bedrooms and an area of ​​500 square meters, is being sold for the incredible sum of 26.5 million euros.

With a view of Central Park, the apartment is characterized by a luxurious but minimalist aesthetic, light walls, large glass surfaces and shiny decorations. A spiral staircase connects the three floors, while a private elevator offers a view of Central Park that is even more impressive from the large roof terrace. It is also impressive that the exterior surfaces of this apartment cover an additional 325 square meters.

The living room is surrounded by terraces, the kitchen is made of the highest quality materials and equipped with the most expensive appliances, while the building also offers additional facilities such as a gym, a basketball and soccer field, a playroom…

The apartment is located in the Carnegie Hill neighborhood, a place where there is a large number of luxury residential areas and several prominent museums, including the world-famous Guggenheim Museum. Appreciated for its pleasant neighborhood and excellent schools, this neighborhood is home to numerous celebrities.

Take a peek inside this unique penthouse and see an unreal view of the entire city:

Penthouse from the series “Succession” Source: YouTube/Forbes Life

