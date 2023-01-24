The world is closer to Armageddon. The Doomsday Clock is only 90 seconds to midnight, or from catastrophe. This was announced by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists which annually monitors the dangers of a nuclear holocaust, publishing for the first time the press release with its decision in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

The movement of the hands

As the hands move forward, experts signal that the world has never been so close to the apocalypse. Last year it marked 100 seconds to midnight. “We live in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock reflects this reality,” says Rachel Bronson, number one of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

What is the Doomsday Clock

Created in 1947, during the Cold War, the clock of the Apocalypse, the Doomsday Clock, marks the time that humanity has ahead of it to avoid a catastrophe due to nuclear weapons or climate change. The clock is updated every year. In 2019 it was established that humanity had just two minutes left to avoid a catastrophe, just as it had happened in 2018 and 1953.

The tensions

«Polarization, tensions and other difficulties have an impact on the» global «situation which obviously includes nuclear warheads. I suppose the decision” to move the Clock to 90 seconds from midnight “reflects this. The situation is not improving and we have greater challenges» says Rafael Mariano Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

