The Apostolic case is not clarified at all: was the judge subjected to criminal charges?

The attack against the judge Iolanda Apostolicoguilty in the eyes of the government of not having validated the detention of 4 migrants at the reception center in Pozzallo, was – in my opinion – a concerted clockwork action aimed against a person and against the judiciary.

The Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, on October 5, post a video of the demonstration at the port of Catania August 25, 2018 which calls for the disembarkation of 137 migrants who have been blocked for days. Among them is the Apostolic Judge, but the minister does not mention her name, he prefers to allude: “I seem to see some familiar faces”. It’s clear that she already knows who it is. In the meantime, however, he has drawn attention to himself, and to the case, by offering the assist to the former policeman Anastasio Carrà, now a member of the Northern League, who recognizes the Apostolic Judge and calls her into question: “I am publicly addressing the doctor: can she prove me wrong?”.

Legitimate doubts about provenance of the film, increased by its timely appearance because this implies an occurrence cataloguing by date and name.

For a couple of days the usually talkative Minister Salvini did not answer how he came into possession of the footage until on 7 October a carabiniere declared himself the author. The dark aspect of the story is not clarified at all. The Apostolic Judge was the subject of filings? And, above all, how many other videos are frozen, ready to delegitimize people who could prove to be an obstacle to government policies? How do the current duties of the Minister of Infrastructure relate to the possession of footage from 2018?

To those who believe it is inappropriate for a judge to demonstrate in the streets because it does not make him appear neutral, it could be added that, in the eyes of the citizens, it is preferable to have a minister who is responsible for implementing the projects within its competence rather than adopting an intimidating tone towards people who hold other institutional positions.

It’s not a new way of doing politics, but the spaces of democracy are expanding subjugating the judiciary to the government? The acrimony towards Apostolico – “dismiss the judge” – is a prelude to proscription lists, to forced removals imposed by the government.

In our democratic system, sentences can be appealed and there is no rule that requires the person who wrote them to be harassed. A similar provision of failure to validate the detention of migrants was adopted by the judge Copper Rosary There are well-founded doubts about the legitimacy of the Cutro decree, issued by the government, why not submit the decree to the Constitutional Court? It might then appear much clearer those who follow the Charter and those who are outside it in substance and method.

