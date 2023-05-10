Home » The app for geolocating buses is delayed, the release of “Muoversi a Palermo” is awaited
World

The app for geolocating buses is delayed, the release of “Muoversi a Palermo” is awaited

by admin
The app for geolocating buses is delayed, the release of “Muoversi a Palermo” is awaited

by blogsicilia.it – ​​49 seconds ago

It was supposed to be online from 10 May but, in the middle of the day of the pre-established day one, of “Muoversi per Palermo”, an app that will have to deal with tracing the movements and journey times of the buses, is not there yet…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The app for geolocating buses is late, the release of “Muoversi a Palermo” is awaited, it appeared 49 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The memory of Cardinal Zuppi: "Desmond Tutu taught to keep justice and forgiveness together"

You may also like

Surfin’ Bichos, review of his album Más Allá...

Sonorama Ribera Ibiza announces Arde Bogotá, Natalia Lacunza...

The Spanish Jesuit who abused 85 minors, and...

Huawei P60 Pro Features | Mobi

Former Pakistani (and anti-government) premier Imran Khan arrested....

Sky – Euroderby, Inter: Calhanoglu goes up, but...

PIME seminar, the future is already here

To assassinate resistance leaders, Israel kills entire families...

News Udinese – Pasqual: “The most difficult opponent?...

Murder in Poland, a 19-year-old stabs a 16-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy