World

Approved a document for achieving a just peace involving the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops

(LaPresse) One year after the start of the war in Ukraine the UN general assembly has approved with 141 votes in favour, 7 against and 32 abstentions, one resolution to achieve one just peace which entails the immediate withdrawal of Moscow from the occupied territories. Among the countries that abstained during Thursday evening’s vote were India and China. (LaPresse/Ap)

February 24, 2023 – Updated February 24, 2023, 09:44 am

