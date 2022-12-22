Washington correspondent. When Nancy Pelosi announces Volodymir Zelensky’s entry into the chamber, the senators and deputies gathered for a Congressional Joint Session start a long applause, full, full of emotion that it will be up to the Speaker herself at a certain point to try to turn it off.

In the meantime, on the podium, the Ukrainian president who walked down the small corridor of the hemicycle shaking hands, has teary eyes and is visibly moved by a welcome that perhaps he didn’t even expect. “I think it’s a bit too much for me,” he says twice as he thanks. It is 7.36 and Zelensky has left the White House for less than two hours, he has been on American soil for less than five and he knows that before 10 he will get back on the Boeing that brought him from Poland in the night to an appointment with the leadership American to return home.

In front of the “congressmen” who peel their hands and pay him a standing ovation several times during the 25-minute speech, Zelensky thanks the American people for their support, Congress for their aid and touches the chords of emotion when he speaks of Christmas , which the Ukrainians will celebrate with candles without light, in the bunkers but without losing faith in victory. “All of us Ukrainians want the same thing: victory, only victory.”

The themes are those that he already touched on in the meeting with Biden, but it is the stage that Pelosi gives him that makes his speech sweet and hard at the same time, exciting and determined.

He says to the Americans that “your money is not for charity, but an investment in global security”, underlining how in an interconnected and interdependent world what happens in Ukraine cannot remain confined between Lviv, Odessa and Kharkiv. It is a call to continue to guarantee economic and military aid. So he talks about the Patriots, “to defend our freedom”, and just as he had joked with Biden, he says that weapons will still be needed.

Ukraine has been targeted and continues to be targeted, but “it is alive and resisting”. The president recalls the ten months of conflict and the stoic resistance of cities like Bakhmut, “under fire since May but still standing”. The city becomes an example of barbarism and resistance: “70,000 people lived, now there are few civilians left,” says Zelensky. But “our defense forces resist”, he punctuates to the applause, underlining that “our land will never surrender”. It is the prelude to asking the Americans for another effort. “Do we have enough artillery? Not really, ”he says candidly as he had done a little earlier with Biden on the Patriots. And therefore he shows his willingness to peace, “We have a ten-point plan that Biden also supports”.

There are two other elements that Zelensky touches on. The first is the call for tightening sanctions against Russia. The second is the attempt to detach the Russians from the Kremlin, portraying the people as a victim of Putin’s actions who “must be stopped because otherwise he will carry out other aggressions”.

Finally, Zelensky gives a Ukrainian flag with the signatures of frontline soldiers to Pelosi and Kamala Harris sitting next to him. It closes with applause, the deputies’ smartphones light up as they take photos while the president of a non-NATO country, which does not have a special relationship treaty with America, leaves the spotlight with the idea that the mission – here in Washington – it’s accomplished. For once, a rarity in recent American history, Republicans and Democrats agreed to applaud the same person, for the same cause and the same goal.