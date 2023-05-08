The Arab League readmits Assad’s Syria after 12 years: the new normalization of the regime is complete

Continue the normalization process of the Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad. After trips to several Gulf countries from the president and his closest men, the official announcement arrives readmission of the country in the Arab Leagueafter 12 years of absence due to the tough repression of the protests at the origin of the Syrian civil war which is still experiencing its last gasps today.

The iron fist with which the regime reacted to the demonstrations of the population, on the wave of Arab Springhe provoked mass arrests, torture inside the country’s now infamous prisons e indiscriminate killings sparking off a conflict, in which rebel groups of various kinds soon took the stage, including Islamist ones, which caused the death of at least half a million people and the displacement of more than ten million Syrians.

“The delegations of the government of the Arab Republic of Syria will sit again in the Arab League”, reads the text voted on Sunday. Twelve years ago, the then president of the Arab League, Nabil al-Arabi, claimed that “the Syrian regime” would not last long. Wrong prediction thanks also to the military support offered by Russia e Iran which, with the faithful to Damascus now locked up in their strongholds, they held back the rebel advance. In 2013, the seat reserved for the representative of the Syrian government at the Arab League was occupied by a member of the Syrian opposition in exile, then supported by various Arab countries, from Türkiyegive it United States and fromEuropean Union.

In the last year things have started to change dramatically. President Assad, in office for 23 years after succeeding his father, has left theinternational isolation in which it had been relegated until obtaining today’s formal recognition. Assad was invited to the next Arab League annual meeting scheduled for May 19 at Pikein Saudi Arabia. Only in recent days has he received the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisithe first Iranian head of state to visit Syria since the outbreak of the war, while 2018 saw the first opening from United Arab Emirates who then invited the leader last year to Abu Dhabi in its first official release in an Arab country. The role of the Emirate was underlined by Assad himself, who thanked the president on Monday morning Muhammad bin Zayed for efforts to facilitate the reintegration of the Syrian government into the Arab League. The wave of solidarity that followed at the earthquake of 6 February last year he then accelerated the process: in a few weeks the Tunisiathe Jordan, Egypt, Oman and Saudi Arabia have restored political and diplomatic ties with Damascus.

However, the appeal of the club of the Gulf countries, interested in bringing financial resources to the disastrous Mediterranean country in exchange for regional influence, is still lacking Kuwait e Qatar. Regional observers believe that it is only a matter of time, but from Doha declarations arrive that do not smack of détente: despite the Qatari emissary having voted in favor of reinstatement, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Ansari he has made it known that he does not intend to normalize political and diplomatic relations with Damascus.