LONDON. While calls for a trip by Pope Francis to Kiev in the name of peace are multiplying, the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby did not think twice and yesterday afternoon made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital. Arriving at the scene on a night train from Eastern Europe (“as in a novel by Le Carrè”, he commented with his assistants), the leader of the Church of England used strong and meaningful words, praising the “extraordinary courage” of the Ukrainians and showing them all his solidarity against what he called, without any hesitation, ‘the illegal, unjust and brutal invasion of Russia’.