Home World The Archbishop of Canterbury visits Kiev and denounces “the illegal, unjust and brutal invasion of Russia”
World

The Archbishop of Canterbury visits Kiev and denounces “the illegal, unjust and brutal invasion of Russia”

by admin
The Archbishop of Canterbury visits Kiev and denounces “the illegal, unjust and brutal invasion of Russia”

LONDON. While calls for a trip by Pope Francis to Kiev in the name of peace are multiplying, the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby did not think twice and yesterday afternoon made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital. Arriving at the scene on a night train from Eastern Europe (“as in a novel by Le Carrè”, he commented with his assistants), the leader of the Church of England used strong and meaningful words, praising the “extraordinary courage” of the Ukrainians and showing them all his solidarity against what he called, without any hesitation, ‘the illegal, unjust and brutal invasion of Russia’.

See also  Coronavirus in the world: Malta closes its borders to unvaccinated travelers

You may also like

Protests in Iran, Trita Parsi: “They threaten the...

China loosens its “zero Covid” strategy, driven by...

Throwing 250 billion yuan, Japan plans to develop...

European stocks rise across the board, euro zone...

China, new easing of anti-Covid restrictions: “Quarantines at...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

Musk: «First human tests of Neuralink, computer-brain interface,...

;Eִ _йҾŻ

West Bank: 2 Palestinians killed in clashes with...

Ukraine latest news. CNN, US think of “strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy