LONDON – “It is unfair and disgusting, as parents, to have no right to the lives of our children. This is an execution. But I will fight to the end, because that is what I promised Archie.” Mom Hollie is looking for every crack and legal quibble to keep her very young son, Archie Battersbee, 12, according to doctors “brain dead” and in a vegetative state for 4 months, alive as much as possible.