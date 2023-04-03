LONDON – To preserve peace in Northern Ireland, “the Good Friday Agreements must be changed”. To say it, a few days before the 25th anniversary of that historic agreement (April 10), is precisely one of its architects, Bertie Ahern.

The former Irish Taoiseach (prime minister), 71, was the architect of that long-awaited and very complicated peace, together with the former British leader Tony Blair, the late unionist-Protestant leader David Trimble, and Gerry Adams, then leader of Sinn Féin – the former political wing of the republican terrorists IRA – who accepted the disarmament of the paramilitaries after decades of civil war and terrorism of the Troubles.