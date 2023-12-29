The Argentine Government resigned from the BRICS through a letter sent by President Javier Milei

The newly elected government of Javier Milei has renounced Argentina’s membership in the BRICS bloc just days before it was set to be official. In a letter sent to the other member countries – Brazil, South Africa, China, Russia, and India – the Argentine government expressed that its participation in the bloc was not considered opportune due to differences in foreign policy from the previous administration.

President Milei had announced during the electoral campaign that, if elected, he would not participate in the BRICS. He cited ideological reasons, stating, “Our geopolitical alignment is the United States and Israel. We are not going to align ourselves with communists.”

The decision to withdraw from the BRICS came after the former President Alberto Fernández had announced the integration of Argentina into the bloc as a means to open new markets, consolidate existing ones, and increase investment flows. However, President Milei’s administration has expressed its willingness to intensify bilateral ties with each of the BRICS countries while emphasizing the increase in trade and investment flows.

The BRICS, which represents more than 42% of the global population, 30% of the world‘s territory, 23% of the GDP, and 18% of world trade, has established the New Development Bank (NBD) to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

The decision to renounce membership in the BRICS is in line with President Milei’s stated foreign policy alignment with the United States, Israel, and the free world.