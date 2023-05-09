Home » The Argentine Louta publishes “Veneno”, his first song this year
The Argentine Louta publishes "Veneno", his first song this year

The Argentine Louta publishes "Veneno", his first song this year

After spending the first part of 2023 touring stages throughout Latin America, “Veneno” arrives as his first release of the year after his 2022 singles “Tell me it’s true” and “Quereme” along with WOS. The theme brings the expected new material from Louta that begins to mark what the current line of the project will be. After the memorable presentations at festivals in recent months, such as Lollapalooza in Chile, and the release of this single, it remains to be seen what plans the interpreter has for the remainder of the year with his characteristic commitment to renew and surprise us.

“Veneno” is accompanied by a video clip directed by himself Jaime James and performed together with Juan Manuel Pinzon y Ramiro Birriel in which we see several screens and projections with characters who go in search of what may be behind them. The camera will put us, the viewers, on this side and the protagonists of the video, including Jaime James, peering curiously into a game in which Louta once again demonstrates the centrality he gives to the audiovisual part of his project. .

