Home » the Argentine scored three times against the rosanero
World

the Argentine scored three times against the rosanero

by admin
the Argentine scored three times against the rosanero

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 5 minutes ago

This afternoon Palermo drew 1-1 at Ternana, who responded to Lucioni’s goal with Tiago Casasola. Curious fact for the former Trapani player: for him it is the third goal scored against the rosanero. The first dates back to the days of Salernitana (2018-19) while the second dates back to last season when…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Casasola black beast: the Argentine scores three times against the rosanero appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Too hot! An elephant camp in Phuket purchased 6 elephants to welcome Chinese tourists!Thailand: Expected to receive 5 million Chinese tourists this year |

You may also like

Anti-corruption commission reviews 1,400 CIV contracts left by...

Boris Becker posts pictures with his son Amadeus

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Iris Apfel – Fashion icon (102) has died

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

WINDTRE, the news expected for the month of...

L1 MAX live live, César Vallejo vs. Cusco...

Palermo residents at C’è Posta per te, the...

Hertha squanders victory against Kiel: football and its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy