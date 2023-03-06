Home World The Argentines Las Pastillas del Abuelo will tour Spain in April
by admin
The Argentine rock band led by Piti Fernandez The pills of the grandpa arrives in Spain to celebrate its twenty years in style. The group will visit Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Mallorca, Malaga, Alicante and Madrid in the middle of next April.

The group formed by Piti Fernandez (Voice), Alejandro Mondelo (Keyboard), santiago bogisich (Low), Bochi Bozzalla (Guitar), Fernando Vecchio (Guitar), Juan Comas (Battery) and Joel Barbeito (Saxophone), is celebrating his twenty years in music. As part of the festivities, they exclusively released the first vinyl of their career from their album “2020”, They made their twentieth Luna Park, recorded the single “Love who cries for you” together with Of Cyrus and the Persiansthey recorded the single and video clip for “Dulce” together with Abel Pintos, and they did the podcast “La historia Oral” for the only time, where their entire story is told in 20 capsules.

But that’s not all, since the celebration continues with the start of an extensive tour that took them to the main stages of Argentina at the end of last year and continues this 2023, now, in the main cities of Europe.

The dates for Spain are the following: Barcelona (April 12, Sala Apolo), Valencia (April 13, Peter Rock), Mallorca (April 15, Es Gremi), Málaga (April 16, Sala Cochera Cabaret), Alicante (April 18, Stereo Room) and Madrid (April 19, Copernicus Room). Tickets on sale at this link.

