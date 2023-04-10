Home World the armed confrontation between the police and the killer- Corriere TV
World

The massacre took place in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. 5 people dead, at least 8 injured

Five people were killed during a shooting in a bank in the center of Louisville, in Kentucky, United States. Police said the attacker was killed, while eight injured people were taken to hospital. The perpetrator of the shooting would have acted alone and probably was an employee or former employee of Old National Bank. This was reported in a press conference by the police who are trying to understand if the killer committed suicide or died following the intervention of the agents. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Lapresse)

