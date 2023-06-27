Home » The army of Belarus in a state of full combat readiness | Info
Due to the events of June 24 in Russia, Belarus has raised the combat readiness of the army to the highest level, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced.

“I gave all the orders to raise the army to a state of full combat readiness,” Lukashenko said on Tuesday in Minsk at an event dedicated to the presentation of general epaulettes. According to Lukashenko, the people of Belarus have been watching the attempted rebellion in Russia with concern.

“I will not hide it, it was painful to watch the events that took place in the south of Russia. Not only for me. Many of our citizens followed it with concern,” said the President of Belarus.

“Our homeland from Brest to Vladivostok – it is territory, freedom and our peoples who live there live. History remembers: Belarusians know how to defend their country. We were and will be stronger than any challenges,” said the President of Belarus.

(MONDO/Sputnik)

