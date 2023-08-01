The Arrest of Colombian President’s Son: A Scandal of Illicit Enrichment and Money Laundering

Title: Colombian President’s Son Arrested for Alleged Money Laundering and Illicit Enrichment

Subtitle: Investigation reveals Nicolás Petro Burgos’s involvement in a web of illegal activities

(CNN Spanish) – Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos, the eldest son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, finds himself embroiled in a major judicial and political debacle. On Saturday, he was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, which began in March of this year, focusing on allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering.

During the same operation, Petro’s ex-wife, Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro, was also apprehended. Vásquez is being charged with money laundering and violation of personal data, according to the Colombian prosecutor’s office. It was Vásquez who disclosed the alleged illegal acts in which Nicolás Petro is believed to have been involved.

In an interview with the magazine Week, Vásquez revealed that President Petro’s son received large sums of money from drug traffickers, politicians, and other individuals investigated and convicted of corruption to finance his father’s 2022 campaign. Vásquez also mentioned that the president had no knowledge of the money or its origin, and that these funds never reached the political campaign.

Since the commencement of investigations, Nicolás Petro Burgos has vehemently denied the accusations against him, describing them as politically motivated and personal attacks aimed at destroying his accomplishments in his career.

Back in March, President Gustavo Petro met with the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, urging him to thoroughly investigate the matter. This stance was upheld on Saturday when the Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrests. Petro took to Twitter to assert that as President of the Republic, he will ensure that Colombian justice has all the necessary measures to proceed in accordance with the law.

But who is Nicolás Petro and what does he do?

Nicolás Petro currently serves as a deputy of the Assembly of the department of Atlántico. His profile on the Assembly’s website reveals that he was born on June 21, 1986, in the municipality of Ciénaga de Oro, Córdoba. He completed his primary and secondary education in the same municipality.

Petro pursued a law degree at the Pontifical Bolivarian University. He further earned a master’s degree in Climate Change from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a master’s degree in Government and Public Management for Latin America from the Pompeu Fabra University, in Barcelona. Settling in the city of Barranquilla, he assumed the leadership of Colombia Humana, his father’s political movement.

In 2018, Petro Burgos vied for the governorship of Atlántico, securing second place, which enabled him to obtain a seat in the departmental Assembly. Currently, he holds the position of second vice president on the assembly’s board of directors.

This article uses information from Fernando Ramos as a source.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

